Nope! Salvation Army Stores in NJ Won&#8217;t Accept These 8 Items

Nope! Salvation Army Stores in NJ Won’t Accept These 8 Items

NJ charity donations - Photo: TSM Illustration

If you're like me, you're just getting around to doing some spring cleaning (yeah, I know...).

One of the best ways to get rid of unwanted stuff around your house is to donate it to a local charitable organization, like the Salvation Army.

Lots of organizations like that one will accept your donations and then resell them as a way to raise money.

You'll benefit as in many cases, you can get a tax deduction and they'll benefit because they can continue to help those in need.

But keep this in mind: they can't and won't take everything you want to get rid of. Not only do your donations need to be in good condition, but there are some items that they will flat-out refuse to take.

Salvation Army store in Ocean NJ - Photo: Google Maps
loading...

Before you load-up your mini van and head down to your local Salvation Army Thrift Store to make a donation of old clothes and electronics, here's a list of items they will not accept.

  • Appliances that have mechanical difficulties, missing power cords, or are rusty or dirty
OcusFocus
loading...
  • Gas appliances
MarianVejcik
loading...
    • Large console model televisions and stereos
Stereo - Photo: James Krudop on Unsplash
loading...
  • TVs older than 5 years
Spiderstock
loading...
Get our free mobile app
  • Built-in appliances, like ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, etc.
Kerri DiSalvatore/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley
loading...
  • Vehicle parts like tires, wheels, batteries, seats, engines etc.
lentolo
loading...
  • Paint or chemicals of any kind
Vladimir1965
loading...
  • Kerosene and/or gas heaters
Heater - Photo: Andre Hunter on Unsplash
loading...

Some Salvation Army locations have more specific guidelines for donations. Before hauling your goods down to your nearest drop-off location, best to contact them directly.

The 16 Cities in New Jersey With the Most Problems

Rankings baed on violent crimes per 10,000 people.

What a $25 Million Home in Avalon Looks Like

Check out these photos of this awesome house!
Categories: Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM