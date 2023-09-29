Nope! Salvation Army Stores in NJ Won’t Accept These 8 Items
If you're like me, you're just getting around to doing some spring cleaning (yeah, I know...).
One of the best ways to get rid of unwanted stuff around your house is to donate it to a local charitable organization, like the Salvation Army.
Lots of organizations like that one will accept your donations and then resell them as a way to raise money.
You'll benefit as in many cases, you can get a tax deduction and they'll benefit because they can continue to help those in need.
But keep this in mind: they can't and won't take everything you want to get rid of. Not only do your donations need to be in good condition, but there are some items that they will flat-out refuse to take.
Before you load-up your mini van and head down to your local Salvation Army Thrift Store to make a donation of old clothes and electronics, here's a list of items they will not accept.
- Appliances that have mechanical difficulties, missing power cords, or are rusty or dirty
- Gas appliances
- Large console model televisions and stereos
- TVs older than 5 years
- Built-in appliances, like ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, etc.
- Vehicle parts like tires, wheels, batteries, seats, engines etc.
- Paint or chemicals of any kind
- Kerosene and/or gas heaters
Some Salvation Army locations have more specific guidelines for donations. Before hauling your goods down to your nearest drop-off location, best to contact them directly.