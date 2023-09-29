Nope! Salvation Army Stores in NJ Won’t Accept These 8 Items

If you're like me, you're just getting around to doing some spring cleaning (yeah, I know...).

One of the best ways to get rid of unwanted stuff around your house is to donate it to a local charitable organization, like the Salvation Army.

Lots of organizations like that one will accept your donations and then resell them as a way to raise money.

You'll benefit as in many cases, you can get a tax deduction and they'll benefit because they can continue to help those in need.

But keep this in mind: they can't and won't take everything you want to get rid of. Not only do your donations need to be in good condition, but there are some items that they will flat-out refuse to take.

Salvation Army store in Ocean NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Before you load-up your mini van and head down to your local Salvation Army Thrift Store to make a donation of old clothes and electronics, here's a list of items they will not accept.

Appliances that have mechanical difficulties, missing power cords, or are rusty or dirty

OcusFocus

Gas appliances

Stove. Cook stove. Modern kitchen stove with blue flames burning. MarianVejcik

Large console model televisions and stereos

Stereo - Photo: James Krudop on Unsplash

TVs older than 5 years

Sixties TV On Retro Desk Spiderstock

Built-in appliances, like ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, etc.

Kerri DiSalvatore/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley

Vehicle parts like tires, wheels, batteries, seats, engines etc.

Friends examining broken down car on sunny day lentolo

Paint or chemicals of any kind

Big green and blue barrels standing on wooden pallets on a chemical plant Vladimir1965

Kerosene and/or gas heaters

Heater - Photo: Andre Hunter on Unsplash

Some Salvation Army locations have more specific guidelines for donations. Before hauling your goods down to your nearest drop-off location, best to contact them directly.

