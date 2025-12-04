NJ psychiatrist charged with illegal Adderall, Xanax prescriptions

Nine alleged unlawful prescriptions between 2021–2022

Faces up to 20 years per count; released on $100K bond

A psychiatrist from New Jersey is facing charges for allegedly unlawfully prescribing Adderall and Xanax.

70-year-old David Holbrook of Bloomsbury, Hunterdon County, was arrested last month and charged with nine counts of unlawfully distributing and dispensing controlled substances.

Details of the Federal Investigation

According to federal authorities, nine times between or around January 2021 and September 2022, Holbrook, "prescribed Adderall and Xanax to multiple patients outside the usual course of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose."

Potential Penalties if Convicted

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine on each count.

Following an initial court appearance, he was released on a $100,000 unsecured bond.

Authorities Urge Victims to Come Forward

Victims and/or anyone with information regarding Dr. David Holbrook may contact the DEA's New Jersey Field Division at (571) 362-3700.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

