Everything That’s Wrong: Big Money Job For Former NJ Politician

You can submit this as a case study regarding everything that is wrong about New Jersey politics.

The Case Of Steve Sweeney

Former New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney first lost his District 3 Senate seat because he became very unpopular in his home district.

Next, Sweeney promptly ran for Governor of the state of New Jersey, whereby he finished last (field of 6 candidates) in the Democrat Primary of June, 2025.

After losing his Senate seat, Sweeney received a nice Board seat for a New Jersey University.

Now, Get A Load Of This!

According to David Wildstein, Executive Editor & Publisher of the New Jersey Globe … Sweeney will receive a very big pay day.

Sweeney Appears Poised To Be Next Gloucester County Administrator

This news comes by way of Wildstein’s recent breaking news report.

Sweeney Is In Line To Receive A Whopping Salary Of $ 274,121

This is a public disgrace. It should qualify as abuse to the taxpayers of Gloucester County.

Sweeney Also Is Eligible For A Sweet Public Pension

It is not clear how the new big gig will affect Sweeney’s state pension. However, Sweeney may ultimately he able to have his pension recalculated by using the new and improved massive salary to his benefit.

It Was Called Pension Padding

New Jersey politicians made a sport and art form in this regard. They would work 20-25 years in a low paying elected position … then, they would be given a big paying taxpayer job for 3 years … and then they would receive a pension as though they worked 25 plus years in that higher paying job.

Things have somewhat tightened, following decades of this abusive and disgusting practice.

Sweeney Photo Gallery

Sweeney was once a great public servant, until he caught a bad case of career politician syndrome.

Sweeney also joined with Chris Christie and hurt many career public safety employees, who have not had a cost of living adjustment in more than 17 years.

Many of these hard-working public hero’s have fallen upon very hard times, as their meager wages have not kept-up with the devastating inflation.

