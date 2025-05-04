A North Jersey man has admitted his role in embezzling approximately $3.2 million from the couple that he worked for.

NJ Personal Assistant Pleads Guilty

34-year-old Charles Gallo of Hawthorne, Passaic County, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to one count of wire fraud.

Federal authorities say in 2018, Gallo began working as the part-time personal assistant for the victims.

His duties included managing their monthly bills and helping them with banking, email, and other computer/technology-related issues.

Personal Assistant Turns Criminal

From March 2022 through March 2023, Gallo abused his position by engaging in a scheme to misappropriate approximately $3,200,000 from the victims’ accounts.

He accomplished this by routinely using their ATM card to withdraw large amounts of money, opening a line of credit, and cashing checks made payable to himself drawn on the victims’ bank accounts, according to officials.

He also used their credit cards to buy computer equipment, gaming systems, and collectible items from online retailers for his own use.

Now that his shopping spree has ended, Gallo faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 10th.

