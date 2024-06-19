A North Jersey man is headed to prison for running a fentanyl manufacturing facility out of a hotel room.

Jabar Evans of Jersey City, NJ, Sentenced

Federal authorities say late last year, 45-year-old Jabar Evans of Jersey City was convicted on unlawful possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime charges.

On Monday, he was sentenced to 192 months, or 16 years, in prison.

Costly Hotel Room Move

Federal authorities say in June 2021, Evans controlled a fentanyl manufacturing facility in a Jersey City hotel room and while there, he decided to move his operation from one room to a larger one.

While doing so, he inadvertently left two guns in the safe of the old room, which hotel staff discovered and turned over to law enforcement.

MORE NEWS: Camden Man Gets 10 Years For Leaving Gun in Atlantic City Hotel Room

Cops arrived and arrested Evans in his new room where they also found, both in plain view and hidden in duffel bags in the ceiling, over 12,000 glassines of fentanyl, bags containing hundreds of grams of uncut fentanyl and methamphetamine, and narcotics packaging and manufacturing equipment.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger thanked the FBI and the Jersey City Police Department for their work in this case.