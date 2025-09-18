An Ocean County man flew to Norway for sex with a teenager

An online community learned what he did and posted his personal information

He is now facing up to 30 years in prison

Ocean County Man Pleads Guilty

An Ocean County man has admitted to flying over 3,500 miles to Europe to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.

Earlier this week in federal court, 29-year-old Jacob Bauer of Toms River pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place.

From NJ to Norway

Federal authorities say from December 1st through 10th, 2023, Bauer traveled from the United States to Norway to engage in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl.

Upon returning to the United States, Bauer communicated on social media with the victim and others about his sexual activities, including acknowledging the victim's age.

After members of an online community in which Bauer was active learned of his activities, they published his personal information online.

Department of Justice - Photo: DOJ / Canva Department of Justice - Photo: DOJ / Canva loading...

Sentencing

The charge of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place carries up to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for January 21st.

Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Alina Habba thanked the numerous agencies that were involved in this case, including the FBI; the New Brunswick and Manchester Township Police Departments; the Jackson County, GA, Sheriff's Office; the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, Poland; INTERPOL; and the Norwegian Politiet.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation.

