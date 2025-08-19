Four big lottery prizes were recently won at two New Jersey ShopRite stores

Jackpots ranged $10,000 to $200,000

ShopRite continues its streak of high-value lottery winners, including past Mega Millions and Cash 5 jackpots.

Apparently, if you were trying to win the lottery in New Jersey last week, ShopRite was where you should have bought your tickets.

The phrase “Hindsight is 20/20” is running through my mind as I type this...

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said four big jackpots were hit within the past few days at two different ShopRite stores.

Of course, that supermarket chain is known for having sold a $1 billion-winning Mega Millions ticket last year and a Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth nearly $450,000 just last month.

And, no, I didn't win those... I get excited when I win $5 on a scratch-off... that's usually the extent of my luck.

New Jersey Lottery game card (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) New Jersey Lottery game card (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

ShopRite Lottery Hot Streak

During the week of August 11th, two ShopRites — one in Middlesex County and the other in Bergen County — each reported selling two scratch-off tickets that hit for $10,000.

And those were the smaller wins.

Bergen County Lottery Winners

On Wednesday, August 13th, the Bergen County ShopRite in New Milford reported selling the first top prize of $200,000 to the recently released Cash 4-Ever game.

Imagine running into ShopRite for milk and eggs and you leave with $200,000... must be nice.

The previous day, the store reported selling a $10,000 Mega Hot 7 prize.

Money in a wallet - Photo by Bermix Studio on Unsplash Money in a wallet - Photo by Bermix Studio on Unsplash loading...

Middlesex County Lottery Winners

In Middlesex County, the ShopRite of Glenwood Green in Old Bridge reported on Monday, August 11th, that it sold a $50,000 prize to the Bingo Times 10 Scratch-Off.

On Sunday, August 17th, the same store reported selling a $10,000 ticket to the $1 Million Spectacular.

10 Ways To Spend Your 100K Lottery Jackpot! Here's what you can buy if you're lucky enough to win a lottery jackpot worth $100,000! Gallery Credit: Gary Guida