39-year-old PA woman was shot multiple times after exiting I-78 in 2020

Troopers say DNA evidence helped connect a PA man to the crime scene

William Suchowacki was arrested and is being held pending extradition

Greenwich Township, N.J. — State Police have arrested a Pennsylvania man in a 2020 shooting in Warren County that left a woman seriously injured.

The New Jersey State Police and the Warren County Prosecutor's Office arrested 36-year-old William Suchowacki of Forks Township, PA, in connection with the shooting in Greenwich Township.

A 39-year-old woman from Easton, PA, was shot multiple times as she exited Interstate 78 at Exit 6 in Greenwich Township. She was seriously injured.

The shooting happened around 5:57 AM on March 31, 2020.

According to State Police, the woman's vehicle was overtaken by the suspect's vehicle as she traveled eastbound on I-78. The suspect got out of his vehicle and fired several rounds at her before getting back into his vehicle and fleeing toward Greenwich Township.

Eastbound Interstate 78 at Exit 6 in Greenwich Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps Eastbound Interstate 78 at Exit 6 in Greenwich Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

When State Police asked the public for help six years later, investigators released a composite sketch of the suspected shooter. They described his vehicle as a newer-model, dark-colored, full-size sedan.

Suspect wanted for 2020 shooting on I-78 in Warren County NJ - Photo: NJSP / Canva Suspect wanted for 2020 shooting on I-78 in Warren County NJ - Photo: NJSP / Canva

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Despite extensive investigative efforts, troopers say the case went unsolved for several years.

How Investigators Say They Cracked It

The State Police Cold Case Unit took another look at the case. Detectives went through historical records, conducted additional interviews, and used advances in forensic science and technology, police say.

That work produced new leads and identified a suspect. Police say detectives, working with the State Police Office of Forensic Sciences, also obtained DNA evidence linking the suspect to the original crime scene.

The Warren County Prosecutor's Office authorized charges against Suchowacki for attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The Arrest

With help from the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team, Suchowacki was taken into custody without incident at his home in Pennsylvania. He's being held pending extradition to New Jersey.

Tip Line

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the State Police Cold Case Unit at (833) 4NJ-COLD or coldcase@njsp.gov.

The State Police said the case remains under investigation and no additional information is available.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com