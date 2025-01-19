NJ inmate sentenced for possessing child porn while in prison

A federal inmate serving a ten-year sentence for possessing child porn has been sentenced to another decade behind bars for possessing the same types of files while incarcerated.

33-year-old Daniel Baldwin previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler to one count of possession of child pornography.

Baldwin was convicted in 2018 of possessing child pornography and sentenced to ten years imprisonment. In June 2022, while serving his sentence at a federal correctional institution in New Jersey, corrections officers found a SD card hidden in his clothes.

A subsequent search of that card revealed hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, including depictions of prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

In addition to the prison term, Baldwin was also sentenced to seven years of supervised release.