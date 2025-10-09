New Jersey Candidate For Governor Makes Desperate Allegation

HARRY HURLEY OPINION — EDITORIAL

You can always tell who is winning a campaign by the direct actions of the two major candidates.

Desperate & Hysterical Allegation By Mikie Sherrill

At the last of the 2 public debates for Governor of New Jersey … Mikie Sherrill has resorted to accusing Jack Ciattarelli of killing thousands of people … saying at the WABC debate last evening:

"I think you're trying to divert from the fact that you killed tens of thousands of people by printing your misinformation, your propaganda, and then getting paid to develop an app so that people could more easily get the opioids once they were addicted," said Sherrill.

Ciattarelli Responds By Saying …

”Shame on you,” said Ciattarelli.

Ciattarelli also commented that:

I got to walk at my college graduation, said Ciattarelli.

Ciattarelli was directly referring to the fact that Sherrill was barred from walking at her own graduation by the United States Naval Academy … because of a massive cheating scandal in the early 1990’s.

Sherrill will not give permission for the military records to be unsealed, leaving many to believe that damaging information is being concealed from the public.

The only explanation that Sherrill has provided for being banned from walking with her graduating class is that she refused to turn-in classmates.

Ciattarelli Has Stuck To The Issues

To his credit, Ciattarelli has taken the high road.

It’s fair game to discuss that Sherrill has faced legitimate questions during this campaign:

The wide spread United States Naval Academy cheating scandal and what is Sherrill’s role?

Alleged $ 7 million made by Sherrill in the stock market, while serving in The United States House of Representatives.

Alleged campaign contributions from a member of The Chinese Communist Party.

The early voting and vote-by-mail part of the election is underway. General Election Day is Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

