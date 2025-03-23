NJ cops search for man who stole lots of snacks from Dollar Tree

Wanted: a guy in New Jersey who stole a lot of snacks from a bargain store.

Authorities in Newark say the pictured man with the munchies entered the Dollar Tree store on Mayor Kenneth A. Gibson Boulevard just before 8:30 Thursday morning, March 6th.

While inside, he allegedly filled-up a maroon-colored tote bag with $100 worth of snacks before leaving the store without paying for the items.

Suspect wanted for shoplifting in Newark NJ - Photo: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety / Canva Suspect wanted for shoplifting in Newark NJ - Photo: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety / Canva loading...

Detectives investigating this incident describe the suspect as a "frequent shoplifter" in the area who is known to frequent the back of Newark Symphony Hall and Court Street.

Anyone who can identity the man is asked to call Newark Police at (877) NWK-TIPS. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

