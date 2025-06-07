Scammers are Getting Smarter — And You're a Target in NJ

I'm going to sound like an old man here, but back in the olden days, scammers didn't have much to work with. Maybe you'd get a knock on your front door from someone looking to sell you a bogus product or maybe you'd get a fraudulent phone call once and a while.

But now, a quarter of a century into the 2000s, there's a new scam going after people every single day.

I mean, I get at least a dozen scam emails a day (remember when the big email scam was some prince from some foreign country needing to transfer you money?) on top of scam text messages and countless scams on social media -- and that's on top of the scam phone calls that I still get.

Long story short, you really need to keep looking over your shoulder these days so you don't fall victim to a scammer.

Newest Scams Hitting NJ Residents

Even if you think you are ultra tech savvy and you'd "never fall for those stupid things," all it takes is not paying attention one time for a mountain of headaches to begin.

Scammers and Hackers Love Weak Passwords and PINs

One of the easiest things you can do to protect yourself from scammers, and especially hackers, is not to use common passwords and PIN numbers.

With incredibly fast computers and AI taking over, it's pretty easy for someone (or something) to guess some of your security credentials.

Yes, the days of using "password" as your password and "1234" as a PIN are over. Actually, they should have ended a long time ago.

Let's take a dive into the most commonly used passwords and PIN numbers in New Jersey and if you use any of these, you really need to change them right away.

Sure, we all get annoyed when a website asks for a password containing four capital letters, six numbers, a punctuation mark, and two Egyptian hieroglyphs, but they're asking that for a reason.

Most Commonly Used Passwords

