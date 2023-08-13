NJ-based Company Recalls 60,000 Pounds of Frozen, Raw Beef and Lamb Products

A Paterson-based company has recalled nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen, raw halal beef tripe, beef feet, and lamb tripe products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.

E.N.A. Meat Packing, Inc., says those products were produced from January through August of this year.

The following products are subject to recall, regardless of the packed-on date shown in the pictures below:

Approximately 30-lb. cardboard boxes containing “E.N.A. MEAT PACKING CORP. HALAL BEEF TRIPE (green tripe).”

Approximately 25-lb. cardboard boxes containing “E.N.A. MEAT PACKING CORP. HALAL BEEF FEET.”

Approximately 30-lb. cardboard boxes containing “E.N.A. MEAT PACKING CORP. HALAL LAMB TRIPE.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "#17778M" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in New Jersey and New York.

Consumers may see the cardboard boxes or the product may have been taken out those boxes and placed in meat displays at stores.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service determined that the firm produced the beef and lamb products without the benefit of federal inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Officials say some products may already be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. If so, you are urged not to consume them -- they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can call E.N.A. Meatpacking at (973) 650-8554.

