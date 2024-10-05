New Life Breathed in Missing Persons Case in Atlantic City, NJ

There had been no progress in an Atlantic City, New Jersey missing persons cold case since November 22, 2016.

That’s when Dashand Stokelin was last seen in Atlantic City.

His car was also missing until earlier this week, when a fisherman located it by chance while using fish finder technology.

The Brigantine City Fire Department Dive Team, working in collaboration with the Atlantic City Police Department have confirmed that the car is Stokelin’s 2016 Subaru Legacy,

No human remains were found inside Stokelin’s car.

Still to be determined, will there be any evidence remaining in the car after all of the years that could be helpful in locating Stokelin?

Breakthroughs like this are exactly how cold cases such as this can ultimately be solved. One clue, leads to another and so on.

The Atlantic City Police Department is very accomplished in connecting the dots and solving cases.

Stokelin’s family has been trying to find out what happened to him since November 22, 2016.

The Atlantic City Police Department is asking for anyone with information about this case and the disappearance of Dashand Stokelin to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at (609) 347-5766.

You can also text your information on an anonymous basis to tip 411. Begin your with ACPD.

Any tidbit that you have about this cold case could make all the difference.

NOTE: When The Brown’s posted word of finding the Stokelin car on social media, they had no idea that it was now a part of a missing persons cold case.

SOURCE: Don Brown Facebook.

