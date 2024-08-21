New Jersey’s 60 worst schools for violence and bullying

Your kids are getting ready to head back to school and with that comes your assumption that they're being well cared for.

And while New Jersey's schools usually rank as some of the best in the country, not every school in the Garden State offers children a welcoming, supportive learning environment.

For many youngsters, instead of worrying about passing the next test or doing their homework, going to school is an awful experience.

From rampant bullying to widespread violence, some schools in the Garden State are just brutal.

Recent number-crunching by Townsquare Media determined the 30 schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of violence along with the 30 schools with the most reported cases of bullying.

And if you think that high schools in big cities in Camden, Trenton, Newark, and Atlantic City are at the top of these lists, think again.

Among the top ten most violent schools in New Jersey are some middle schools — some in rural areas — and several charter schools.

As for bullying, you'll likely be shocked at how many elementary and middle schools made this list.

Top 30 schools most violent schools in New Jersey These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of violence. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported violent incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Top 30 schools in NJ with the biggest bullying problem These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of bullying. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported bullying incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

