Big changes coming soon to these New Jersey Walmart stores
Attention Walmart shoppers: the nation's biggest retailer is getting ready to make some major changes to several stores in New Jersey.
NJ Walmart Facts
- Walmart has 70 locations in NJ — 35 supercenters, 27 discount stores, 8 Sam's Clubs
- NJ's first Walmart opened in September 1991 in Turnersville, Gloucester County
- Almost 25,000 people work at NJ Walmart stores
- Walmart generates around $1.42B in annual revenue from its NJ stores, according to corporate data
NJ Shopping Changed Forever in 1991
Picture this: the year was 1990, and you needed to buy something. Where could you go?
Back then, you would run into your local Jamesway, Bradlee's, Caldor, or Kmart for something quick. Or maybe you needed to make a bigger purchase, so you would likely be making a stop at your local Sears store.
All of those options — and a lot more — were available in 1990 because Walmart had yet to expand into New Jersey. That would all change the following year, and as Walmart got bigger and bigger around here, all of those legacy stores faded into history.
Now, in 2025, can you imagine not having a Walmart right around the corner? Sure, Walmart takes a lot of flak for being a huge, global company that makes it difficult for smaller stores to survive, but let's face it — they're everywhere, millions of people shop there every year, and they're not going anywhere anytime soon.
And it's with that notion that Walmart will be remodeling several stores in New Jersey this year.
Walmart Stores in NJ are Changing
On Wednesday, the company announced that four stores in the Garden State will be getting a fresh, new look.
That new look and feel, according to a spokesperson, includes new signage for store departments, and new merchandise will be showcased in bright displays. Also, Walmart's pharmacy area will feature wider aisles, private checkout areas, and private screening rooms.
Beyond those cosmetic changes, Walmart's online pickup and delivery options will be expanding as more customers use those options.
NJ Walmart Stores Changing in 2025
The following stores are scheduled to be remodeled in 2025:
- Walmart on Landis Ave., Vineland
- Walmart on Route 73, Berlin
- Walmart on Route 77, Bridgeton
- Walmart on Route 130, East Windsor
11 Most Common Shoplifted Items from NJ Walmarts
Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca
Walmart Intercom Codes You Need to Know
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan