Big changes coming soon to these New Jersey Walmart stores

Attention Walmart shoppers: the nation's biggest retailer is getting ready to make some major changes to several stores in New Jersey.

NJ Walmart Facts

Walmart has 70 locations in NJ — 35 supercenters, 27 discount stores, 8 Sam's Clubs

​NJ's first Walmart opened in September 1991 in Turnersville, Gloucester County

Almost 25,000 people work at NJ Walmart stores

​Walmart generates around $1.42B in annual revenue from its NJ stores, according to corporate data

NJ Shopping Changed Forever in 1991

Picture this: the year was 1990, and you needed to buy something. Where could you go?

Back then, you would run into your local Jamesway, Bradlee's, Caldor, or Kmart for something quick. Or maybe you needed to make a bigger purchase, so you would likely be making a stop at your local Sears store.

All of those options — and a lot more — were available in 1990 because Walmart had yet to expand into New Jersey. That would all change the following year, and as Walmart got bigger and bigger around here, all of those legacy stores faded into history.

Now, in 2025, can you imagine not having a Walmart right around the corner? Sure, Walmart takes a lot of flak for being a huge, global company that makes it difficult for smaller stores to survive, but let's face it — they're everywhere, millions of people shop there every year, and they're not going anywhere anytime soon.

FOUND IT: I found the last Jamesway sign on the planet in Pennsylvania

And it's with that notion that Walmart will be remodeling several stores in New Jersey this year.

Sign for Walmart in Mays Landing NJ in 2011 - Photo: Google Maps Sign for Walmart in Mays Landing NJ in 2011 - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Walmart Stores in NJ are Changing

On Wednesday, the company announced that four stores in the Garden State will be getting a fresh, new look.

That new look and feel, according to a spokesperson, includes new signage for store departments, and new merchandise will be showcased in bright displays. Also, Walmart's pharmacy area will feature wider aisles, private checkout areas, and private screening rooms.

Beyond those cosmetic changes, Walmart's online pickup and delivery options will be expanding as more customers use those options.

NJ Walmart Stores Changing in 2025

The following stores are scheduled to be remodeled in 2025:

Walmart on Landis Ave., Vineland

Walmart on Landis Avenue in Vineland NJ is scheduled to be remodeled in 2025 - Photo: Google Maps Walmart on Landis Avenue in Vineland NJ is scheduled to be remodeled in 2025 - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Walmart on Route 73, Berlin

Walmart on Route 73 in Berlin NJ is scheduled to be remodeled in 2025 - Photo: Google Maps Walmart on Route 73 in Berlin NJ is scheduled to be remodeled in 2025 - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Walmart on Route 77, Bridgeton

Walmart on Route 77 in Bridgeton NJ is scheduled to be remodeled in 2025 - Photo: Google Maps Walmart on Route 77 in Bridgeton NJ is scheduled to be remodeled in 2025 - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Walmart on Route 130, East Windsor

Walmart on Route 130 in East Windsor NJ is scheduled to be remodeled in 2025 - Photo: Google Maps Walmart on Route 130 in East Windsor NJ is scheduled to be remodeled in 2025 - Photo: Google Maps loading...

11 Most Common Shoplifted Items from NJ Walmarts The 'five finger discount' culture is strong at your local Walmart. Ever wonder what people are stealing most often? Check out this list. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca