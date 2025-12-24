You might not think about it day in and day out, but we live in a gorgeous state.

Now, maybe as you are driving to and from work, the countless strip malls that all look the same don't make you think about New Jersey's beauty.

And the same could be said for the refineries along the Turnpike that we are known for.

But if you stop and take a look around, you might just be amazed at what this state has to offer.

Strip mall in Deptford NJ - Photo: Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Garden State on Display

From rodeos in deep South Jersey to the stunning views along the Jersey Shore, through the Pine Barrens, and into the mountains in the northeastern corner of the state, here are 20 absolutely amazing pictures of the Garden State.

From the Shore to the Mountains, 22 Stunning Pictures of New Jersey Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Of course, a discussion about New Jersey's beauty has to include Cape May. I recently took a trip to the top of the lighthouse there, and after climbing 199 steps, check out what I saw:

Stunning pictures from the top of the Cape May, NJ, Lighthouse Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

