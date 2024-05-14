New Jersey Police Officer Saves Life Of Man Injured By Lawnmower

I was so moved by this heroic story that I wanted to share it with our listeners.

Peapack - Gladstone, New Jersey Police Detective Nicholas Ortiz is credited with administered life saving measures … when he responded to a severely injured Far Hills man on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 3:15 p.m.

Here is his the Peapack - Gladstone Police Department described the lifesaving action:

Detective Nicholas Ortiz was dispatched to the area of Mosle Rd. and South St. for the report of a landscaper who had cut his arm with a zero turn walk behind lawnmower. Upon the arrival of Detective Ortiz, he located a 33-year-old male bleeding heavily from his right arm and suffering from a severe traumatic laceration to his right forearm. Detective Ortiz quickly assessed the patient and determined the need for a tourniquet. Detective Ortiz applied a department issued tourniquet to the victim's right arm and applied additional pressure to stop the bleeding.

Further, the Peapack - Gladstone Police Department confirmed that the Peapack - Gladstone First Aid & Rescue Squad members also materially assisted by further administering life saving measures.

Peapack & Gladstone Police Department photo via Facebook. Peapack & Gladstone Police Department photo via Facebook. loading...

Fast assessment by Detective Ortiz and the members of the Peapack - Gladstone First Aid Squad saved the victim's life.

Further, “The victim was then transported by members of the Peapack - Gladstone First Aid & Rescue Squad to Komline Park, 30 Apgar Ave., where he was turned over to N.J. State Police Medevac personnel. The victim was then air lifted to University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey,” said the Peapack - Gladstone Police Department.

NOTE: All officers of the Peapack & Gladstone Police Department receive training in injury assessment, hemorrhage control and application of tourniquets for severe arterial injury. All officers are equipped with either a SOF tactical tourniquet or Combat Application Tourniquet (CAT).

Without this training, this victim (whose identity has still not been released), would have died.

SOURCE: Peapack & Gladstone Police Department.

