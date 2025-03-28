New Jersey: Philadelphia Had This Debate: Jimmies or Sprinkles?

I just had a lot of fun reading a post on the “Meanwhile in Philly” Facebook page.

They heavily debated the topic are the candies placed on top of ice cream cones called “Jimmies” or “Sprinkles.”

Opinions were all over the place.

Many said that the chocolate ones are “Jimmies” and the colored ones are “Sprinkles.”

I don’t think so. I think that they are both “Jimmies.”

Many on the Philly Facebook page agreed.

H-Elizabeth Romsloe wrote on the Philly Facebook page: “Incorrect. Jimmies are the shape. Sprinkles are the tiny circular ones one might find on a cookie from Bredenbecks.”

Here is a photo of what Elizabeth is talking about, submitted by Dennis Joseph on the “Meanwhile in Philly“ page.

Dennis wrote, “These are sprinkles.”

I think Dennis is exactly right.

“Jimmies” are “Jimmies” … “Sprinkles” are “Sprinkles.”

The passion in the “Meanwhile in Philly” Facebook page was fun to see.

Here are some of the comments:

Joanna CJ Morgan said: “No. Those are both Jimmie's. Anything w shapes/circular or like the sugar crystal things are sprinkles.”

Nicole Hatchett said: “Those are jimmies. Sprinkles are ROUND.”

Jahzay Butler says, “They're both sprinkles born and raised in west Philly and never heard anyone called them jimmies until social media became a thing and all the south Philly ppl started screaming jimmies.”

Tanya Schenck disagrees, “Thank you I keep telling people the same thing Jimi's are the brown ones, and the sprinkles are the rainbow.”

Jamie Dering wrote, “Wrong! That ice cream is just covered with jimmies. Those are not sprinkles.”

Kelly Lisachenko said, “Sprinkles are the little sand kind that goes on Christmas cookies.”

Olivia Flaxman said, “You're wrong they're both jimmies sprinkles are round and or are sugar crystals.”

Bart Weitzman was clear, saying: “Uh NO! They're BOTH Jimmies and always have been.”

This is a sampling of what those in Philadelphia had to say … Let’s see what New Jersey thinks about the Great “Jimmies” versus “Sprinkles” Debate.”

Here are some great photos below of ice cream available at The Schafer’s SunDaze Ice Cream and Dessert Parlor in Ventnor City:

The Schafer’s are the long-time owners of Custards Last Stand and now SunDaze Ice cream and Dessert Parlor in Ventnor City.