Can You Help Find These 60 Missing Children from New Jersey?
It is estimated that 2,300 children are reported missing every day in America, which is hundreds of thousands of reports every year.
The good news is that many of those cases are solved very quickly.
But not every case gets resolved. In some instances, and for any number of reasons — kidnappings, family disputes, abductions, etc. — children disappear for years or are never found at all.
Quick Tips to Keep Your Kids Safe in NJ
KidsHealth.org offers these safety tips for your children:
- Have current pictures of your kids
- Make sure they are fingerprinted
- Keep your kids' medical records up to date
- Don't post identifying info or photos of your kids online
- Supervise your kids when they're out in places like parks or stores
- Never leave kids alone in a car or stroller
- Avoid dressing your kids in clothing with their names on it
60+ Missing Kids in New Jersey
Here in New Jersey, dozens of missing persons cases involve kids of all ages. And just because they haven't been seen in years, that doesn't mean that law enforcement hasn't stopped searching for them.
If you have any information on the missing children shown below, you can call New Jersey State Police at (609) 882-2000. Even the smallest tip can make a huge difference.
Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children
Heartbreaking! Help Find These People Missing in South Jersey
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis
2025 List of missing kids from New Jersey