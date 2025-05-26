It is estimated that 2,300 children are reported missing every day in America, which is hundreds of thousands of reports every year.

The good news is that many of those cases are solved very quickly.

But not every case gets resolved. In some instances, and for any number of reasons — kidnappings, family disputes, abductions, etc. — children disappear for years or are never found at all.

Quick Tips to Keep Your Kids Safe in NJ

KidsHealth.org offers these safety tips for your children:

Have current pictures of your kids

Make sure they are fingerprinted

Keep your kids' medical records up to date

Don't post identifying info or photos of your kids online

Supervise your kids when they're out in places like parks or stores

Never leave kids alone in a car or stroller

Avoid dressing your kids in clothing with their names on it

Empty swings at a park - Photo by the blowup on Unsplash Empty swings at a park - Photo by the blowup on Unsplash loading...

60+ Missing Kids in New Jersey

Here in New Jersey, dozens of missing persons cases involve kids of all ages. And just because they haven't been seen in years, that doesn't mean that law enforcement hasn't stopped searching for them.

If you have any information on the missing children shown below, you can call New Jersey State Police at (609) 882-2000. Even the smallest tip can make a huge difference.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children

Heartbreaking! Help Find These People Missing in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

2025 List of missing kids from New Jersey