New Jersey Man Guilty of Robbery at Atlantic City Casino

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that following a trial, a Newark, New Jersey man has been found guilty of robbing a victim at a Hard Rock Casino parking garage in Atlantic City.

On Monday, May 20, 2024, Robert Reed, 51, of Newark, New Jersey was convicted of a plethora of charges by a jury trial of:

second-degree robbery.

third-degree aggravated assault.

third-degree theft by unlawful taking.

third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Specifically, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office released the following details about this conviction:

Testimony and evidence during the trial revealed that on March 3, 2023, the victim, D.H., traveled down to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino to gamble. The defendant was present at the table when the victim won $20,000.00 on a hand of poker. The defendant befriended the victim. The following morning of March 4, 2023, the victim was checking out of his hotel and came into contact with the defendant. Defendant Reed stated he missed his bus and asked for a ride to the bus station. The victim agreed to take him. While walking to the victim's vehicle in the parking garage, the defendant struck the victim over the head with a glass wine bottle and robbed him of cash and other personal belongings. The victim received several head lacerations as a result of the assault. The defendant fled from the scene on foot, but Hard Rock security and surveillance were able to identify the defendant by his player's card information.

Reed is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Dorothy Garrabrant on July 18, 2024, where he faces a range of five to ten years in New Jersey State Prison … and, he is subject to the No Early Release Act.

The case was investigated by the Atlantic City Police Department and Hard Rock Security and Surveillance Departments.

Assistant Atlantic County Prosecutor Marlaina Mutchko represents the State in this matter.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

