New Jersey is Now a Swing State: Ciatterelli is Coming Next

Newly minted United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew, NJ-R-2 is exactly right. New Jersey is now a swing state in electoral politics.

Jack Ciatterelli nearly won the state 3 years ago and Ciatterelli is now the prohibitive favorite to become the next Governor of New Jersey in 2025.

Van Drew won another mandate victory in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District this past Tuesday, garnering about 60 percent of the vote.

Regarding New Jersey becoming a swing state, Van Drew said:

"President Trump's historic victory is a truly amazing inflection point in American history, especially after everything he has gone through," said Van Drew.

“They tried to impeach him. They tried to indict him. They tried to convict him. They tried to remove him from the ballot. And after all those attempts failed he was shot and nearly killed by a would-be assassin,” said Van Drew.

President Trump received 47 percent of the vote in New Jersey this past Tuesday. Trump’s only official campaign appearance in New Jersey was the epic Wildwood Beach Rally that drew approximately 100,000 people … which is a record for a political gathering in all of New Jersey history.

Van Drew was a headliner during that remarkable event and Van Drew served as New Jersey Campaign Chairman for President Trump.

You can expect Republican momentum to continue in New Jersey during 2025, with the campaign of Jack Ciatterelli for Governor.

Ciatterelli has spent the past three years generously supporting Republican candidates in all 21 Counties of New Jersey.

It almost defies gravity watching Ciatterelli appear regularly in every nook and cranny of the most densely populated state in America.

It is now the time that New Jersey Republicans are going to rally around Ciatterelli, because before Ciatterelli can become the next Governor of New Jersey … he must first win the Republican nomination for the second consecutive Gubernatorial election cycle.

