New Jersey Family Wins ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’

It was the news that every contestant waits for and wants to hear.

The booming vocal pipes of Alfonso Ribeiro announcing that your submission has won the weekly television show’s $ 20,000 prize on ABC’s “America's Funniest Home Videos.”

The Parto Family of Shomong, New Jersey heard the following during last night’s national television episode:

… and tonight’s funniest home video is … “The Gate Escape” sent in by John Parto from Shamong, New Jersey. We have Michelle, Jacqueline, Hailey, and Teddy. Congratulations. So, Michelle, this trick won you guys $ 20,000. But I hear there's other mischievous behavior that Teddy has been guilty of. Something involving a truck window, said Ribeiro.

Michelle Parto said:

Yes, so he actually puts his paw down on the electric part of the window because he needs a little bit of air. So he brings down the window as he's driving with my brother to work every day, said Parto.

Ribeiro Ended the exchange by saying:

… “Well, you know what? He just won you a truckload of money, so I'm sure all is forgiven.”

“Yes it is,” said Parto. “So congratulations. You got $20,000 and a shot at $100,000,” said Ribeiro.

This was a total team, family effort.

About their win, Michelle Parto wrote on her Facebook page:

Beyond thankful and blessed ! Thank you America's Funniest Home Videos for the best memory, best time! We can't believe we won tonight ! It was great talking to Alfonso and the entire crew that helped us take part in the show. They work so hard. And they were amazing and so patient through the entire process of this show wih us. What a great team!. We love this show. And will never forget this moment! Wow! Just Wow! And thank you to Patricia DelSordo & Anthony Wood who played a big part behind the scenes. And how can I Forgot my brother John Parto and our puppy Teddy Bear the star!

Michelle Parto will be familiar to many in the Atlantic and Cape May County areas, as she has performed vocally and musically with the legendary Tony Orlando, Kenny Jeremiah and Johnny Petillo.

Here are a few photos from The Parto Family national television win, and Michelle Parto performing vocally, with the legendary Tony Orlando, the late Kenny Jeremiah and her “Bittersweet Duo.”

