Every Thanksgiving, there's one guest who never gets a seat at the table and never stops working the room.

Your dog.

Yep, your furry friend knows exactly who the easy target is, too. It's the uncle who just spent two hours on the New Jersey Turnpike and suddenly feels generous, or the kid who doesn't like stuffing, or you, standing there at the counter carving the turkey and dropping "just a little piece."

And while it feels harmless, a lot of it isn't.

Veterinarians say a number of the foods on a typical Thanksgiving table can make a dog seriously sick.

Some are hard to digest, some can cause choking or a blockage, and a few are flat-out poisonous.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, even a small amount of fatty food like turkey skin or gravy can cause pancreatitis.

The good news is that your dog doesn't have to be left out completely. The AVMA says a small portion of plain, boneless, skinless turkey is generally safe, and small pieces of pumpkin (plain pumpkin -- not pie) can be a healthy snack. At the bottom of this piece, we've included a big list of Thanksgiving-type foods that are generally safe for your pup.

Pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving in NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving in NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

So, take a minute before the relatives arrive and the plates start coming down to dog level.

Here's what to keep away from your four-legged family member this year, based on guidance from the AVMA and the ASPCA.

And if your dog does get into something, call your veterinarian or the ASPCA Poison Control line at (888) 426-4435 right away.

16 Thanksgiving Foods You Should Never Feed Your Dog Dog owners, beware: Some common Thanksgiving foods can make your dog seriously sick. Here are 16 foods to keep away from your furry friend. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

11 Foods You Can Feed Your Dog This Thanksgiving It's hard to say no to your furry little friend, but it becomes especially more difficult to look your pet in the eyes and say "No food for you," when it is Thanksgiving dinner.

Luckily, there are 11 Thanksgiving foods that are safe for your pet to eat, so they can be part of the yearly feast, too! Gallery Credit: Kadie Daye, Getty Images

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com