New Air Service Is Coming To Atlantic City, NJ, International Airport

On the very same day that Spirit Airlines announced concerns about being able to remain in operation for the next 12 months … the South Jersey Transportation Authority has made a major announcement about a new airline partnership.

I’m Not Saying That It’s Directly Related To Today's Spirit Airlines Announcement

There is no effort here to conflate the two issues, however, it is accurate to say that both announcements have been made on the same day.

I’m A Long-Time Fan Of Spirit Airlines

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

I’m rooting for Spirit Air to make it. We thoroughly enjoy the convenience and reasonable Spirit Airline fares.

We travel with Atlantic City International Airport and Spirit Air at least 4 times per-year to Orlando, Florida.

Our annual family vacation is fast approaching and we have all previously booked our round-trip flights with Spirit Air.

About Today’s Cryptic Announcement About A New Airline

Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) will host a press event to announce a major new air service partnership. The announcement will include remarks from South Jersey Transportation Authority Executive Director, Stephen F. Dougherty, and a representative from the airline who will share information about the service and what it means for travelers and the South Jersey region, said the South Jersey Transportation Authority.

Details on inaugural flight schedules, destinations, and booking will be revealed at tomorrow’s announcement event.

The Official Announcement

Will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and we will provide an update as soon as we confirm who the identity of the major airline partner that is coming to Atlantic City International Airport.

These are the only details that we can provide at this time.

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

SOURCE: South Jersey Transportation Authority.

What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For? Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Best Meal Served At Great Atlantic City, N.J. Area Restaurants Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley