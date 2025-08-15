Tracy Davidson is leaving NBC 10 after nearly 30 years on air

She plans to focus full-time on public speaking and workshops

Fans can still see her on Channel 10 until her departure this fall

A veteran news reporter and anchor is leaving a popular Philadelphia TV station after nearly 30 years.

Tracy Davidson’s Career Move

Tracy Davidson, who joined NBC 10 in the spring of 1996, is departing this fall to pursue a full-time career in public speaking.

Announcement and Focus on Public Speaking

Davidson announced on Wednesday, saying, in part,

For more than ten years, I’ve been leading personal development workshops for women and speaking to business professionals across the region and the country about resilience, leadership, listening, faith, and focus. In recent years, demand for this side of my work has surged, and it feeds my soul and allows me to continue serving others in a new way.

Longstanding Tenure at WCAU-TV

Davidson joined WCAU-TV in March 1996 and has worked both as a weekday news anchor and a consumer reporter.

Fans of the anchor will still be able to see her on Channel 10 until she leaves later this fall.

