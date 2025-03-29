News snapshot

National restaurant chain has filed for bankruptcy protection

Second time in five years

Half of their locations have closed in the past five years

Bar Louie closes last NJ location

Yet another national restaurant chain finds itself facing huge financial issues and its footprint in New Jersey has already disappeared.

According to FSRmagazine.com, Bar Louie, a chain of gastropubs known for its wings, flatbreads, burgers, and wide selection of alcoholic drinks, with dozens of locations across the country, has declared bankruptcy for the second time in just five years.

Now facing millions of dollars of debt, Bar Louie's owners abruptly closed 14 restaurants within the past few days. One of those locations was in the Garden State.

MyCentralJersey.com reports Bar Louie at the Brunswick Square Mall in East Brunswick closed without notice. Employees learned of the news when they showed up for work the following day and could not get in.

Bar Louie, as seen in 2021, has closed its location in East Brunswick NJ - Photo: Google Maps Bar Louie, as seen in 2021, has closed its location in East Brunswick NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

During Bar Louie's first bankruptcy in 2020, their New Jersey spots in Paramus and Woodbridge closed.

Bar Louie no longer has any restaurants remaining in the Garden State. Diehard fans of the chain will now have to travel to the Allentown, PA, area to visit the closest restaurant in Center Valley.

At its peak, the chain had 134 restaurants across the country. That number now stands at 48.

With those four dozen remaining locations, "the debtors will be better equipped to retain and grow market share in areas with strong performance and brand success," according to court documents.