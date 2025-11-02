Numerous people have been killed during the month of November in the Garden State and years or even decades later, their cases remain unsolved.

Some cases have a good amount of information to go on while others have practically no details.

Regardless of the circumstances, authorities are still trying to find out who these people are.

If you think you may have any information regarding any of these cases, you can contact the New Jersey State Police.

2004: Atlantic County

The body of a Black female was found in Atlantic City on November 2nd, 2004.

The body of a Black female was found in Atlantic City on November 2nd, 2004 - Photo: NJ State Police / TSM Illustration The body of a Black female was found in Atlantic City on November 2nd, 2004 - Photo: NJ State Police / TSM Illustration loading...

An unblurred photo of the victim is available on the NJ State Police website (caution is advised) .

Authorities say she was likely born in the 1940s, was about 5' 6" tall, weighed around 220 pounds, and had grey hair and brown eyes.

1996: Cumberland County

On November 7th, 1996, New Jersey state troopers responded to a wooded area off of Ramah Road in Fairfield Township for the report of a vehicle fire.

Ramah Road in Fairfield Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps Ramah Road in Fairfield Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Authorities found Thomas Smith inside that vehicle. Smith's death was ruled a homicide.

2005: Union County

The body of a white male was found in Elizabeth on November 2nd, 2005.

He was estimated to be born between 1970 and 1985. Authorities say he was about 5' 6" tall with no scars, marks, or tattoos. The victim was wearing a belt with a soccer player belt buckle.

1990: Cumberland County

On November 5, 1990, 77-year-old William Spence was found at his home along Strawberry Avenue in Port Norris where he had been assaulted. He later died as a result of his injuries.

Strawberry Avenue in Port Norris NJ - Photo: Google Maps Strawberry Avenue in Port Norris NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

In 2015, NJ.com reported Spence may have been assaulted during a possible robbery.

2002: Passaic County

The body of an unidentified white male was found in Paterson.

Police believe the victim was born between 1957 and 1967, was about 5' 3" tall, around 140 pounds, with black hair.

Authorities say the victim was wearing jeans, white thermal pants, and red and white boxer shorts. No other information was available.

2011: Cumberland County

On November 17, 2011, authorities say someone, or more than one person, entered a home at 1659 Venus Drive in Vineland and shot and killed 22-year-old Raymond D. Allen, Jr.

1600 block of Venus Drive in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps 1600 block of Venus Drive in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

A second man was also shot in the leg at the same address.

2019: Cumberland County

On November 28, 2019, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says Frank Najee-Ullah was shot at 1188 Buckshutem Road in Fairfield Township.

1100 block of Buckshutem Road in Fairfield Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps 1100 block of Buckshutem Road in Fairfield Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The Daily Journal reported that police responded around 3 AM and found Najeeh-Ullah had been shot several times; he died at a local hospital.

These Cases Aren't Forgotten About

In a 2015 interview with NJ.com about the cold cases in her jurisdiction, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said,

The unsolved homicides are the result of lack of evidence, lack of cooperation by witnesses, lack of information and/or identifiable leads that investigators can pursue at this time.

Webb-McRae also said open investigations are reviewed frequently and new leads that could be pursued are discussed.

Help Police

If you think you may have any information regarding any of these cases, you can contact the New Jersey State Police.

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters New Jersey has a reputation for its famous and infamous gangs and mobsters. Some are still striking fear into communities throughout the state. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman