A 25-year-old Mt. Laurel man has been arrested following an investigation

Authorities say the case involves an underage victim

The suspect is being held in jail pending a court hearing

Mt. Laurel Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor

A 25-year-old man from Mt. Laurel has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage girl whom he met on a messaging app.

Charges Filed Against Suspect

Jake E. Toczylowski is facing the following charges:

3 counts of second-degree sexual assault

Third-degree endangering the welfare of a child

Fourth-degree criminal sexual contact

READ MORE: These 30 NJ Schools Have the Worst Attendance Rates

How the Investigation Began

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office says that last week, an investigation began when a family member of the victim contacted the Mount Laurel Police Department to report the sexual assault, which occurred earlier this summer.

It is alleged by authorities that Toczylowski arranged to meet the girl in person after communicating with her online and that a sexual assault occurred in his vehicle while it was parked on a township street.

Jake E. Toczylowski of Mount Laurel NJ - Photo: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office / Canva Jake E. Toczylowski of Mount Laurel NJ - Photo: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office / Canva loading...

Additional details are being withheld to protect the victim and her family.

Suspect’s Employment and Custody Status

Toczylowski is employed by the Mount Laurel Township Municipal Utilities Authority.

He was taken into custody on Monday and lodged in the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

This case was investigated by the Mount Laurel Police Department's Detective Bureau and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office's Special Victims Unit.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

15 NJ Stores You Can Never Shop at Again Let's take a walk through a virtual vintage shopping mall that features nothing but stores that can no longer be found in the great Garden State.