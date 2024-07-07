A mother and her son were arrested in Atlantic City after police say they seized drugs and several guns following a month-long investigation.

That investigation, which was centered around a home on the 500 block of North Indiana Avenue, ended on July 3rd when 46-year-old Tamiya Belle and 25-year-old Jasmehir Belle were taken into custody.

On that day, Jasmehir Belle was detained after he exited his home. A court-authorized search warrant was then executed and during a search, police say they located four handguns, one considered to be a "ghost gun" and another was reported stolen from Egg Harbor Township last year.

Authorities also said they recovered large quantities of marijuana, suspected THC oils, and paraphernalia used in the manufacturing of edible marijuana foods that were packaged for street sale; there were more than 180 assorted edibles.

500 block of North Indiana Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps 500 block of North Indiana Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Jasmehir Belle has been charged with possession of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, possession of a ghost gun, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of an extended magazine, possession of CDS paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property.

Tamiya Belle was charged with possession of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, operating a CDS production facility, and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Both were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.