Most Inconsiderate Parking Effort In Cape May, NJ Area History?

My sincere thank you to Mike Carland for sharing this remarkably inconsiderate parking effort at the ShopRite in Marmora, Cape May County, New Jersey (posted on Saturday, July 27, 2024).

We have all witnessed people who take-up two (2) parking spaces with relative ease. there’s nothing remarkable about that. It briefly registers in our conscious awareness and then it quickly passes.

However, this creative parking specialist (pictured above and below) found a way to actually take-up 4 parking spaces at one time.

That’s extra special.

The comments on Carland’s Facebook Page are hilarious.

Here’s my favorite from David DiPalma, who wrote:

What's the Problem... that’s a Legal ShopRite Parking Spot! Just make sure it's a Beamer!

DiPalma gets major extra points, because he actually included a photo of what this special parking spot would look like.

Here are a few more of the comments that were generated by Carland’s social media parking post.

Joe wrote, “They don't want it to be hit. lol.”

A commenter named Tomas called for retaliation (that we don’t recommend or encourage) … including, “letting the air out of the tires, (even the spare), Vaseline under the windshield wipers and shoe polish under the door handles.”

Wow, Tomas!

I want to forever and ever be on Tomas’ “good side,” as his retribution creativity is next level.

It’s hard to say that this is the most inconsiderate parking effort in Cape May County, New Jersey history … However, have you ever seen a worse example of this behavior?

