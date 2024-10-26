Most Beloved Philadelphia Meteorologist is a Profile in Courage

My wife Margie and I have had the privilege to get to know Sue Serio Vargus and her husband, Billy Vargus years ago at a special Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia gathering.

They are a dynamic, kind and talented super couple.

Sue is the beloved meteorologist from Fox 29 Philadelphia. She serves in a class of wonderful and talented women such as Cecily Tynan, Kathy Orr and others.

Sue’s popularity over the years is beautiful to see and it’s well earned. Sue is respectful and kind to everyone.

If you set out to design the perfect television meteorologist, you would get Sue Serio Vargus.

Vargus brings talent and passion to every broadcast.

In August, 2024, Sue received a diagnosis of breast cancer. Because of early detection, her prognosis is excellent.

In typical, generous Sue Serio Vargus fashion, she has shared her journey with the public, so as to inspire others to be proactive.

On August 30, 2024, Sue sat down with Good Day Philadelphia. Sue shared some very important words that can help others:

I don't know a single woman who looks forward to a mammogram, do you? I certainly don't. It's an uncomfortable procedure, but it's incredibly important. Here's my story: A few weeks ago, my annual mammogram (I call it a "mash-o-gram") revealed a small spot that was different from the tissue around it. After a biopsy revealed it was malignant, I had my diagnosis, followed by these words: it's very, very small and you're going to be fine. It's called "early detection," and for the second time in my life, it's probably going to save me. In 2012, I was faced with a similar situation: a teeny tiny spot found in my annual mammogram. When the doctor performed the lumpectomy, he couldn't find any cancer - none. Apparently, the biopsy had gotten it all! Amazing! It was because of early detection. And thanks to that experience, I have never procrastinated about my yearly screening again. It's 12 years later, and I am facing a similar situation. I will have surgery the day after Labor Day, about four weeks of recovery time, and some radiation therapy. My prognosis is excellent, and it's because of early detection. Let's be honest, a cancer diagnosis is scary. But it is not a death sentence. I know I have a challenging time ahead. I also know that ultimately I'm going to be fine, thanks to the team of kind and compassionate professionals at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center. Of course, I wish I didn't have to go through this. I wish there were no more cancer stories to tell. My only hope in sharing my experience is to make sure you don't put off your screenings, and to make sure you get your loved ones in for their screenings. That someone who is procrastinating right now will make the appointment. Get screened and get on with your life. That's my plan. See you soon! - Sue Serio Vargus.

The word courageous is way overused these days.

However, it applies perfectly in the case of Sue Serio Vargus.

Yesterday, Sue posted the following comment on her Facebook page:

“Trying to stay positive on this beautiful autumn day. Healing is happening more slowly than I thought it would. Hoping to see you @fox29philly soon. #gooddayphiladelphia #breastcancerawareness”

Sue’s willingness to share her story will no doubt help to inspire countless others to seek regular screening.

Early detection is everything and it is the difference between life and death.

