More Quality Boxing Is Coming To Atlantic City, New Jersey

Not since the glory days of Donald Trump, Mark Etess and Bernie Dillion has Atlantic City been able to enjoy high quality boxing cards on a regular basis

In those magical days (late 1980’s & early 1990’s), Atlantic City was the boxing Capital of the World.

We have Larry Goldberg and his Boxing Insider brand to thank for the resurgence of boxing in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Goldberg is Margate, New Jersey raised and he cut his boxing teeth in New York City.

As the iconic song goes … “If you can make it there … you can make it anywhere” rings true as Goldberg has successfully promoted a number of New York City boxing cards.

Of late, Goldberg has found a great home at The Tropicana Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Goldberg’s last card at Tropicana was on Saturday, March 22, 2025 (see below):

Larry Goldberg photo. Larry Goldberg photo. loading...

Here Are A Few Harry Purdy & Don Hurley Photos From The March 22, 2025 Card:

Don Hurley photo. Don Hurley photo. loading...

attachment-IMG_5877 loading...

HARRY PURDY HARRY PURDY loading...

attachment-IMG_1544 loading...

attachment-IMG_1542 loading...

attachment-IMG_1539 loading...

Boxing Returns To Atlantic City

Goldberg and Boxing Insider will bring a quality card to Tropicana Atlantic City on Friday, July 25, 2025, with what will be this summer's most thrilling boxing event.

The card features a great line-up of rising stars, returning favorites, and explosive matchups that will ensure a memorable evening of high quality boxing.

Here Are The Combatants

The headliner is Andy Dominguez, who will battle for the vacant WBC US Junior Flyweight title against a signed but yet-to-be-announced opponent. It will be a high-stakes match-up for the title belt.

Local Fan-favorite Bruce "The One-Man Wrecking Crew" Seldon returns for his fourth Tropicana appearance. Seldon will compete in his first six-round bout.

Jacob Solis will make his third Tropicana appearance. He is rising in the boxing world.

Highly regarded prospect Marco Romero, credited with “stealing the show” last July, returns for a six-round fight. He is on a present oath to a title shot one day.

Local football hero Julio Sanchez Ill, from Pleasantville, returns home after an exciting professional debut on March 22, 2025.

Blake Hendershott (from New York) makes his professional debut against the tough Austin Spivey, in the first fighting the evening.

There will be additional fights and television information that will be announced soon.

Ticket Information

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster and the Tropicana Box Office. To purchase a ticket, visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/. Don't miss Atlantic City's premier boxing event of the summer!

To view promotional assets for the event, visit https://app.box.com/.

SOURCE: Lisa Johnson Communications.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley