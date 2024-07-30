More Great Pizzas in Atlantic City & Cape May, NJ Areas (Photos)

As soon as we shared our list of great pizzas from the Atlantic City and Cape May, New Jersey areas … it became apparent that we needed to add more to our list.

Here’s a link to our first list … in case you missed it.

Read More: Great Pizza in the Atlantic City & Cape May, NJ, Areas (Photos)

Our recent article about favorite pizzas in the Atlantic City & Cape May areas created a lot of buzz about those which we left out.

We readily admit how difficult it is to choose only 10 pizzas.

We listened to you and here are more great pizzas from throughout the Atlantic City and Cape May, New Jersey areas for you to consider.

BRUNI’S PIZZERIA - HAMMONTON, NEW JERSEY

BRUNI'S PIZZERIA - HAMMONTON, NEW JERSEY

We know that some will say that Hammonton is not in the Atlantic City area.

Regardless, we’re including this great pizza, which is located in Atlantic County anyway.

The example above looks fabulous and like art work.

COSTELLO’S PIZZERIA & WINGS - SMITHVILLE, NEW JERSEY

COSTELLO'S PIZZERIA & WINGS - SMITHVILLE, NEW JERSEY

COSTELLO'S PIZZERIA & WINGS - SMITHVILLE, NEW JERSEY

Costello’s pizza is one of Don Hurley’s favorites and it makes our list.

Some people like more sauce … Some prefer less. I’m in the more sauce camp.

This pizza has the perfect blend of sauce and cheese.

LA PIZZATEGA - LINWOOD, NEW JERSEY

LA PIZZATEGA - LINWOOD, NEW JERSEY

La PizzaTega is located in Linwood, New Jersey.

Pizza is in their restaurant name and it’s great.

It’s also not unusual to see five different soups, and there are a variety of diverse main menu items to choose from.

It’s a very well-rounded restaurant.

ROMAN’S PIZZA HOUSE ABSECON - ABSECON, NEW JERSEY

ROMAN'S PIZZA HOUSE ABSECON - ABSECON, NEW JERSEY

This is their Buffalo Chicken pizza.

Roman’s Pizza House of Absecon, New Jersey is a real neighborhood pizzeria. They serve a variety of different pizza styles, along with sandwiches, salads, wings and more.

THE ORIGINAL LoPRESTI’S PIZZA & GRILL - ATLANTIC CITY

THE ORIGINAL LoPRESTI'S PIZZA & GRILL - ATLANTIC CITY

This legendary pizza is available on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.

This is another great pizza that is certified by Don Hurley as being great.

They have been featured on the Food Network.

MARSINI’S KITCHEN - SOMERS POINT, NEW JERSEY

MARSINI'S KITCHEN - SOMERS POINT, NEW JERSEY

Offering homestyle cooking and, yes, great pizza.

The photo above looks like an edible art creation.

It’s an example of their Barbecue Chicken, Bacon and Ranch pizza.

ROMA PIZZA - OCEAN CITY, NEW JERSEY

ROMA PIZZA - OCEAN CITY, NEW JERSEY

Ocean City is “America’s Favorite Family Resort.”

It is also the home of great Pizza.

And, Roma Pizza is certainly one of them.

Roma Pizza is Family owned and they’ve been operating on Boardwalk in Ocean City for more than 30 years.

The Peperoni pizza above is cooked to perfection.

PISA PIZZA - OCEAN CITY, NEW JERSEY

PISA PIZZA - OCEAN CITY, NEW JERSEY

PISA PIZZA - OCEAN CITY, NEW JERSEY

We’re coming right back at you with another fabulous pizza, available in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Pisa Pizzeria & Restaurant has a beautiful storefront and their attention to detail carries right through into their fabulous product.

Look at the a beautiful storefront and their attention to detail carries right through into their fabulous product.

Close your eyes, eat this pizza, and you will feel like you took a trip to Italy.

CAPRI PIZZA VENTNOR - VENTNOR, NEW JERSEY

CAPRI PIZZA VENTNOR - VENTNOR, NEW JERSEY

This was originally founded by Rocco Giugliano from the legendary Capri Pizza, which is now located in Northfield, New Jersey.

Rocco is no longer affiliated with the Ventnor version of Capri Pizza.

We have had this pizza many times and it is just fabulous.

Look at the pizza above. It is Capri Pizza Ventnor’s cheesesteak pizza.

Wow.

MICCHELLIS PIZZA - SOMERS POINT, NEW JERSEY

MICCHELLIS PIZZA - SOMERS POINT, NEW JERSEY

Our list would not be complete without including Micchellia Pizza, located in Somers point, New Jersey since 1990

Micchelli’s Pizza has also earned legendary status in Margate, New Jersey for their shrimp pizza at the former Michelle's pizza barn .. which we loved.

VENTURA’S GREENHOUSE RESTAURANT - BEACH BAR - MARGATE, NEW JERSEY

VENTURA'S GREENHOUSE RESTAURANT - BEACH BAR - MARGATE, NEW JERSEY

As famous as this establishment is, both in Margate, and at their Northfield offshore café operation… They seem to get overlooked when it comes to recognition such as this.

Without hesitation, we are including The Greenhouse pizza on our coveted list. They’ve earned it and they deserve it.

Ventura’s has long had their two pizzas for one reasonable price on Wednesdays in effect.

We know that we have still missed a number of deserving establishments in our recent pizza ratings. That’s why we came back with the second list of great pizza available in the Atlantic City and Cape May areas.

Below are some great photo galleries, including cell phone photos of our fellow listeners and readers favorite foods, along with a photo gallery of the best main menu. Item served at great Atlantic City restaurants … featuring Both casino and non-casino restaurants alike.

