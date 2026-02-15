Great News: 2 More Florida Destinations From Atlantic City, NJ

More great news regarding Atlantic City International Airport, as Allegiant Air will offer flights to two more Florida destinations.

Effective Friday, February 13, 2026

Allegiant Air has announced today that they are offering service from Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) to two Florida destinations.

We're excited to begin offering Atlantic City travelers more nonstop flights to Florida, said Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer. This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering travel that's more accessible, affordable, and enjoyable. Our brand of service and low fares continues to resonate with travelers who are looking to build the vacation of their dreams at unbeatable value, said Allegiant Air.

Here Are The New Routes Atlantic City, New Jersey

Via Atlantic City International Airport, as follows:

Punta Gorda, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) beginning February 13, 2026.

St. Petersburg, Florida via St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE).

NOTE: The new flights will operate up to twice per-week.

For more information, go to Allegiant.com.

About The New flights

With the launch of St. Petersburg and Punta Gorda on February 13, Allegiant is giving South Jersey travelers new ways to trade winter coats for sunshine," said South Jersey Transportation Authority Executive Director, Stephen F. Dougherty. These routes make it easier than ever to head to Florida's Gulf Coast, enjoy beautiful beaches, and catch the Phillies in Clearwater for spring training. After the successful start of service to Fort Lauderdale and Sanford, we're thrilled to see this partnership continue to grow and offer our passengers even more convenient, affordable options to get out of the cold and into the sun.

We Recently Flew Allegiant Air From Orlando to Atlantic City

My wife and I had a great experience (in late January, 2026), from Orlando Sanford International Airport to Atlantic City International Airport.

Here Are photos That I Took

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

SOURCE: South Jersey Transportation Authority.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley