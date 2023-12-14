A Monmouth County man has been sentenced for making threatening telephone and email messages to New Jersey state officials, judges, law enforcement officers, and attorneys, and phoning in false bomb threats to government offices, a police department, two law firms, and a business.

Last year, 32-year-old Eric G. Hafner pleaded guilty to one count of making threating communications in interstate or foreign commerce with intent to extort, one count of making threatening communications in interstate or foreign commerce, and one count of conveying false information concerning the use of an explosive device.

Last week, he was sentenced to 240 months, or 20 years, behind bars.

Federal authorities say between July 2016 and May 2018, while residing outside the United States, Hafner communicated threats to numerous individuals located in and around Monmouth County and elsewhere.

The victims were elected officials, judges, police officers, attorneys, and their families.

Hafner also sought to extort $350,000 from some of his victims.

He also made false bomb threats to an elected official's office, a county courthouse, a police department, two law firms, and a commercial establishment.

In addition to the prison term, Hafner was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger thanked the FBI and the 15 different law enforcement agencies and police departments that worked on this case.