Mold at The Atlantic City, NJ Skate Zone Ice Rink (PHOTOS)

It has been brought to our attention that there is a substantial mold problem at the Atlantic City, New Jersey Skate Zone facility.

We must protect the identity of our sources, as they have commented that they have just witnessed the Stockton University men’s ice hockey head coach (Alan Rhodes) being banned from the Skate Zone facility and later terminated as head coach by Stockton University.

Their concerns of potential political retaliation is understandable.

There are various areas with accumulated black mold and we have also learned and confirmed that there are leaks from above, which is allowing water to collect on the floor (see directly below).

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

We have learned that the cause appears to be the fact that the dehumidifiers have not been working for an extended period of time.

Directly below, you can see the black mold collecting on the windows. And the locker room ceiling tiles.

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

There is no ventilation in the locker rooms or bathrooms, creating additional black mold issues.

Additionally, approximately 30 lights directly above the ice rink surface are not working and that have been burned out for many months.

Teams and other participants have been complaining about the degraded lighting for an extended period of time.

This is a potential serious liability issue for the City of Atlantic City.

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

The overall dereliction of duty here is substantial and disturbing.

We have been advised the Atlantic City Skate Zone is currently being managed by an 18-year-old, who is the Daughter of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small’s long-time council aide … who is now his mayoral administrative assistant.

I will be filing two more important reports about the Atlantic City Skate Zone in the very near future.

