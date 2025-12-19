Authorities in Ocean County say they have recovered the body of a teenager who had been reported missing following an incident at an area bridge just before Thanksgiving.

Incident Reported on Route 72 Causeway

At around 10:00 on the night of Tuesday, November 25th, Stafford Township police say they received a call from a motorist who had just witnessed someone jump off the Route 72 causeway bridge between Manahawkin and Long Beach Island.

Responding officers found an unoccupied Toyota Camry at the top of the bridge that belonged to a 19-year-old man from Monmouth County.

Challenging Search Conditions Hampered Initial Efforts

Rescuers battled high winds, heavy rain, low visibility, fast-moving currents, changing tides, and cold water in their initial search of the area, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Route 72 bridge in Stafford Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Body Located Using Sonar Equipment

Following a three-week-long search, authorities say the man's body was found Wednesday evening in the water near the bridge. State troopers located him using sonar equipment, and the West Tuckerton Fire Department Dive Team subsequently recovered the body about 200 meters north of the bridge.

Family members have been notified. The man's body was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where an autopsy will be conducted. The incident remains under investigation, and no further details are being released at this time.

Stafford Township Police thanked the New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau, the West Tuckerton Fire Department, Stafford Township Fire and EMS, and other regional emergency response partners for their work in this case.

Resources Available for Those in Crisis

If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or is in crisis, help is available. Please contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or visit 988lifeline.org for confidential support, available 24 hours a day.

