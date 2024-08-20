A teenager from Millville was killed in an accident between a street bike and a SUV late Monday night.

The Vineland Police Department says the crash happened just after 11:30 in the area of South Lincoln Avenue and Brewster Road.

The accident involved a 2018 Nissan Rogue and a Honda street bike.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation revealed 33-year-old Sarah Koroma of Vineland was driving the Nissan northbound on S. Lincoln Avenue and attempting to make a left onto S. Brewster Road when the motorcyclist, later identified as 16-year-old Thomas E. Gauntt IV of Millville, struck the front of the SUV.

Gauntt died at the scene while Koroma was not hurt.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

Anyone with further information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Ofc. Morales with the Vineland Police Department at (856) 691-4111.