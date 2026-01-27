A Cumberland County man is potentially facing life in prison in connection with a murder in 2022.

On Friday, a jury found 42-year-old Edwin Ramos-Rosado of Millville guilty on first-degree murder and related weapons charges.

Shooting Timeline

Authorities say on November 2nd, 2022, officers with the Millville Police Department and detectives from the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office were called to a home on the 400 block of North 4th St. for a report of a gunshot victim. There, Ramy Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Ramos-Rosado shot Garcia, who was his wife, before fleeing the area. He was later apprehended in a Wawa parking lot by the Bellmawr Police Department.

Edwin Ramos-Rosado of Millville NJ - Photo: Cumberland County Prosecutors Office / Canva Edwin Ramos-Rosado of Millville NJ - Photo: Cumberland County Prosecutors Office / Canva loading...

MORE NEWS: 2 Arrested After Shots Fired at NJ State Troopers in Millville

When he was indicted in 2023, NJ.com cited prosecutors as saying that it appeared that Garcia was trying to leave the home with the couple's children when the shooting occurred following a “heated argument" and a struggle over the weapon.

Possible Life in Prison

Ramos-Rosado is facing 30 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on March 23rd.

The prosecution was represented by Assistant Prosecutors Lindsey Seidel and Madison Weber. The defendant was represented by Emily Bell, Esq.

