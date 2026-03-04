A Millville Police dispatcher has been charged with allegedly illegally accessing and sharing restricted data

A dispatcher for the Millville Police Department finds herself on the wrong side of the law as she faces charges for allegedly unlawfully accessing law enforcement data and databases.

Charges Filed Against Millville Dispatcher

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says 30-year-old Samantha J. Simpkins of Cedarville has been arrested and charged with the following:

Second-degree Official Misconduct

Third-degree Computer Theft by Unlawful Access of Computer Data

Second-degree Computer Theft by Unlawful Reproduction of Computer Data

Third-degree Computer Theft by Unlawful Reproduction of Computer Data

Third-degree Unlawful Access of Data of Restricted Data

Second-degree Unlawful Access and Disclosure of Restricted Data

Allegations of Unauthorized Database Access, Sharing

According to officials, while employed with the City of Millville as a public safety telecommunicator/dispatcher for the Millville Police Department, from November 2024 to August 2025, Simpkins "unlawfully accessed or otherwise accessed in excess of her designated authority, multiple restricted items of data from the Millville Police Department and New Jersey Judiciary databases."

Millville Police Department - Photo: Google Maps Millville Police Department - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Authorities said she also shared restricted data obtained from those databases with unauthorized persons on several occasions. They did not provide any further details in a press release.

Simpkins was arrested on Thursday and released with conditions.

Investigation Ongoing

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is requested to contact Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Det. Fran McGovern at (856) 453-0486.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

