Just imagine walking into a convenience store to buy a gallon of milk and leaving with an extra million dollars in your pocket.

Of course, for more than 99% of us here in the Garden State, we never get to experience becoming a millionaire (let alone while waiting in line to pay for Twinkies and Red Bull), but it does happen.

To prove that point, officials with the New Jersey Lottery say 12 people have won $1,000,000 or more over the past 60 days.

For the record: I was not one of those dozen lucky folks...

We'll run through the list of where those lucky tickets were sold in just a second, but even more interesting is the county-by-county breakdown of where the most winning tickets have been sold so far this year.

Best and Worst NJ Counties for Big Lottery Wins

Obviously, there are more people living in North Jersey compared to South Jersey, so these numbers are a bit skewed, but if you're looking to strike it rich, these counties have sold the most winning tickets worth at least $10,000 in 2025:

Bergen - 86 Middlesex - 74 Monmouth - 62 Essex - 53 Union - 47

And these five counties have the lowest number of $10,000+ winners:

Sussex - 10

Hunterdon - 9

Cape May - 7

Gloucester - 7

Salem - 5

Latest Lucky NJ Lottery Retailers

Anyway, back to the big bucks... the dozen spots that have made millionaires since August stretch from Sussex to Gloucester Counties, and except for one online purchase, they're all mom-and-pop businesses.

