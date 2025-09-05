Police say they encountered a woman in a tent along Leipzig Avenue

The woman allegedly brandished an axe before dropping it

She then allegedly struck an officer in the face and was arrested

Woman in Mays Landing Charged After Allegedly Assaulting Cop

A woman in Mays Landing has been charged after she allegedly assaulted a police officer.

The Hamilton Township Police Department says that at about 5:30 on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 26th, its officers and an outreach initiative were providing assistance to those who needed a helping hand.

While out, officers encountered Shiryle L. Seyler, who was inside of a tent on private property along Leipzig Avenue in the area of the old race track.

Lepizig Avenue in Hamilton Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Lepizig Avenue in Hamilton Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Police: Woman Brandished Axe, Then Struck Officer

According to the department, upon contact, Seyler became erratic, yelling at officers, and she brandished an axe.

Police say she eventually dropped the weapon; however, as officers attempted to secure it and move it out of her reach, "Seyler struck an officer in the face with a closed fist."

Charges Filed Against Seyler

Seyler was taken into custody and she is facing the following charges:

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Resisting arrest

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

11 Fugitives on the Run in NJ — Do You Know Them? Cops across New Jersey are still searching for these 11 wanted suspects. See their faces, the charges that they face, and how you can share tips. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman