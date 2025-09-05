Police: Woman Brandished Axe, Assaulted Officer in Mays Landing, NJ
- Police say they encountered a woman in a tent along Leipzig Avenue
- The woman allegedly brandished an axe before dropping it
- She then allegedly struck an officer in the face and was arrested
Woman in Mays Landing Charged After Allegedly Assaulting Cop
A woman in Mays Landing has been charged after she allegedly assaulted a police officer.
The Hamilton Township Police Department says that at about 5:30 on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 26th, its officers and an outreach initiative were providing assistance to those who needed a helping hand.
While out, officers encountered Shiryle L. Seyler, who was inside of a tent on private property along Leipzig Avenue in the area of the old race track.
Police: Woman Brandished Axe, Then Struck Officer
According to the department, upon contact, Seyler became erratic, yelling at officers, and she brandished an axe.
Police say she eventually dropped the weapon; however, as officers attempted to secure it and move it out of her reach, "Seyler struck an officer in the face with a closed fist."
Charges Filed Against Seyler
Seyler was taken into custody and she is facing the following charges:
- Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer
- Unlawful possession of a weapon
- Resisting arrest
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
