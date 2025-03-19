Mays Landing, NJ, Man Guilty of Money Laundering & More

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that a Mays Landing, New Jersey man is guilty of money laundering and theft.

Isaiah Edwards-Stewart, 32 years old, has admitted to the financial scheme.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has released the following information about the latest guilty plea that they have successfully navigated.

On March 14, 2025, Isaiah Edwards-Stewart entered a guilty plea to one count of money-laundering for an amount of $75,000 to $500,000, pursuant to N.J.S.A. 2C:21-25(c), a crime of the second-degree, and one count of attempted theft by deception pursuant to N.J.S.A. 2C:20-4, a crime of the third-degree. His plea calls for an aggregate sentence of seven years in New Jersey State Prison. Edwards-Stewart, 32 of Mays Landing, admitted to orchestrating the movement of money that was derived from criminal activity over a period of three years, for an amount over $75,000 but under $100,000. Specifically, he admitted to his involvement with fraudulent checks being deposited into bank accounts and money being transferred or moved around. He also admitted to his involvement in an attempt to fraudulently gain money by presenting himself to the bank as the victim in a separate matter in 2019, said The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The money laundering investigation began in 2022. It revealed that Edwards-Stewart was involved.

Here’s how the financial scheme worked:

Stolen checks were deposited into different bank accounts belonging to a number of other individuals.

As a result, others have also been charged in this matter.

The funds would next be transferred to Edwards-Stewart's personal bank accounts.

This involved multiple banishing a failed attempt to conceal the crimes.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that New Jersey Superior Court “Judge Waldman accepted Edwards-Stewart's guilty plea, and released him pending sentencing over the State's objection. Sentencing is scheduled for April 29, 2025, with Judge Waldman. Multiple co-defendants are still pending resolution of their cases,” said the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Here are photographs of Will Reynolds and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office team at work throughout Atlantic County.

