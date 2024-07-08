A Mays Landing man has been charged with murder following a stabbing in Hamilton Township Wednesday afternoon.

Solomon Lonner from Lakewood, NJ, Killed

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Hamilton Township Police were called to 789 Park Road at about 5:20 after they received multiple 9-1-1 calls about a stabbing in progress.

Officers arrived and found 49-year-old Solomon Lonner from Lakewood, the owner of the home, inside with multiple stab wounds.

Lonner was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

789 Park Road in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Michael Carney of Mays Landing, NJ, Charged

39-year-old Michael Carney of Mays Landing was detained at the home and eventually charged with murder and weapons offenses.

Authorities say Carney was a resident of the Park Road home and rented it with several other people from Lonner.

This incident is currently being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit and the Hamilton Township Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call (609) 909-7666.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.