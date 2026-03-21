For years, I've been driving to work on the Black Horse Pike. As I go through Mays Landing, I pass Walmart and then the mall, and then I cross Wrangleboro Road. And then at the next light, there's that big, empty lot. You know the one that's right across from Chuck E. Cheese?

That empty was originally supposed to be (could be/might be/was going to be?) the Gravelly Run Square shopping center.

But what's planned for there? Not many people seem to know.

Heck, it's been so long that maybe nothing is planned there now. I mean, we were taking guesses back in 2017 about what might be built on that lot.

So, every day I drive past that lot and I think about what could go there.

Proposed Gravelly Run Square shopping center on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Proposed Gravelly Run Square shopping center on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

I think many of us would agree that just another strip mall won't necessarily be anything worth writing home about (especially since there's a little one right next to it and a bigger one across the street).

And some will feel that the lot should just stay undeveloped. Maybe it would be better to fill all of the existing empty retail space before we build more. Valid points.

But what if something was built there that was a destination? Something unique. Something that draws people in from all around the area. Something really out-of-the-box.

With way too much time on my hands during my commute, I came up with some ideas.

Now, again, the idea is to put something there that is a destination, not just another strip of stores. Some of these ideas are a little out there, but why not?

9 Ideas for that Empty Lot on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing For years, a huge plot of land on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing (across from Chuck E. Cheese) has been sitting vacant. Here are nine out-of-the-box ideas for what could be built there to make it a regional destination. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

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Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com