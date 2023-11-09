Big National Retailer Closing a Store in Philadelphia, PA, Next Month
A big box department store in Philadelphia is getting ready to close after nearly 20 years in a vibrant neighborhood.
And, sadly, this is just the latest in a string of store and restaurant closings in the City of Brotherly Love.
- Troubled pharmacy chain Rite Aid just closed dozens of stores across Philadelphia and neighboring New Jersey
- ️ 75-year-old Jewelry Store Near Philadelphia Closes For Good
- ️ Big Supermarket Chain Announces It's Shutting Down a Store Near Philadelphia
- ️ Target Recently Closed One of its Big Stores in Philadelphia
And speaking of Target, that chain recently made headlines for walking away from a new store planned in University City.
Just days left
According to a published report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Marshalls store in Snyder Plaza will close on December 9th.
TJX, the parent company of Marshall's, did not give a specific reason for the store closing, only to say they are always assessing their real estate strategies and,
We are grateful for the loyalty of our Philadelphia customers.
|POOR REVIEWS: 3 Beloved Philly-area Attractions Named Overrated, Overpriced
Second Marshall's to close in Philadelphia
This is the second Marshall's store in Philadelphia that has closed over the past several months.
Around the beginning of the year, their Center City location shut down.
In that situation, the company partially blamed a lack of people working in the city after COVID as a reason to end its run.
|CHEAP EATS: Top 5 Budget-friendly Restaurants in Philadelphia
Great Philadelphia-area Stores That We Once Loved That Are Now Closed
Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley