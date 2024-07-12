Margate City, NJ Fire Department Rescues Crow From Chimney

The job of a professional firefighter includes many functions … including the absolute unexpected.

Such was the case on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, when the Margate City, New Jersey Fire Department responded to a residential call involving a trapped bird.

It turns out that a crow was trapped in a residential chimney.

On Ari Goldberger’s Facebook page (along with Maddie Joseph) it was explained like this:

MARGATE FIRE DEPT IS FOR THE BIRDS Watch these awesome public servants rescue a crow trapped in my fireplace chimney. Professional, calm, friendly, bright, and dedicated to do whatever they're called upon to do. Thank you Gentlemen! Special thanks to Maddie Joseph who thought the bird was in the chimney. I had heard the casing all morning but could find the bird. Figured it was outside until Maddie solved the mystery!

A video captured the rescue. The video is about 3 minutes and 33 seconds long and it memorializes their various efforts and discussions about how to rescue the crow.

They review possibly attracting the crow with food and other brainstorming activities.

I really enjoyed watching them collaborate and work through tte issues they were presented with.

As the firefighter made the rescue … he met his new “friend,” that he named on the spot,” Edgar Allan Crow.

Ari Goldberger photo via Facebook. Ari Goldberger photo via Facebook. loading...

I think this is simply an outstanding story.

The attitude of the Margate professional firefighters was so engaging, positive, friendly and highly professional.

The crow genuinely appeared to be grateful to the fireman who rescued him.

The crow sat in his hand, while the fireman gently rubbed the crow.

Ari Goldberger photo. Ari Goldberger photo. loading...

And, as a bonus, I also saw this awesome Mr. Peanut costume.

I love Mr. Peanut, so does my wife Margie.

Look at this great costume on their porch:

Ari Goldberger photo. Ari Goldberger photo. loading...

Here’s a link to an article on the one and only occasion when my wife Margie played the role of Mr. Peanut.

Read More: ‘Mr. Peanut’ Is An Elegant Atlantic City, NJ Icon Since 1930

Congratulations to The Margate City Fire Department for showing such care and compassion today … saving the life of a defenseless bird.

It’s a great story, that I thoroughly enjoyed writing.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Never Before Seen Golden Nugget Construction Photos Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley