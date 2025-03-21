An Egg Harbor City now knows his fate for fatally shooting a man on the Atlantic City Boardwalk almost exactly two years ago.

On Wednesday, 35-year-old Jahlil Boston was sentenced to 28 years in prison on a first-degree aggravated manslaughter charge.

He was sentenced under a plea agreement, which says he must serve at least 85%, or almost 24 years, of his sentence before he is released. Once out, he will be under parole for five years.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on March 18th, 2023, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the 1900

block (near Michigan Avenue) of the Atlantic City Boardwalk for reports of a man who had been shot.

There, they found 34-year-old Eric Wynn, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage captured the shooting incident and later that night, Boston was apprehended a few blocks away from the scene in possession of the gun that he used to shoot Wynn.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office investigated this incident with support from the Atlantic City Police Department. Assistant Prosecutor Paige Jedlicka represented the State.