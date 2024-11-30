Man Says Pizza From PA is Better Than NY & NJ: No One Agrees

I read a post yesterday on the I live In New Jersey Facebook Page.

A man (Rocio Marino) wrote that the pizza in Pennsylvania is better than the pizza in New York and New Jersey.

There were hundreds of likes and comments. I couldn’t find a single person who agreed with this assertion.

And, some of the comments were district funny and entertaining.

I went through dozens of reader comments … here are some of them.

Fran Homicki wrote, “I definitely don't agree !”

Walter Kosik, “Dream on.”

Scott Beaver, “If you're smoking Crack.”

Mark Miller, “Have you lost your mind. There is no better pizza in the United States then new jersey and new york Pizza real talk FACTS.”

Kevin Love, “Turn in your Man card and turn in your New Jersey ID...”

Nancy Kuter, “I live in Pa and that's not even close to N Jersey pizza!!!!”

Sharon Senmache-Middleton, “Lol omg.”

Jim Glasson, “Bahahahaha!”

Chris James, “No but thanks for trying have a nice day namaste.”

Cheryl Jedrusiak, “No way.”

Karen D Wilts, “That looks like a plastic pizza ! You are delusional!!”

Alice Candaras, “No way ever!”

Michael Grollman, “Uh, that would be a very hard "no"...

Susan English Habermann, “Not!”

Frank DeBlasio, “NOPE.”

Jeanne Giagnacovo Popeck, “Hell no...having grown up in NJ and now living in PA I think I can vouch for that statement.”

Susan Delaney, “Said no one ever....”

You get the point.

The comments went on and on … and, absolutely no one agreed that Pennsylvania has better pizza than New York and New Jersey.

Thd other important takeaway here … people are very passionate about their favorite pizza.

SOURCE: I Grew Up In New Jersey Facebook Page.

